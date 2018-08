Nesbitt: I told McGuinness I hated that he had been in IRA

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt has revealed how he told Martin McGuinness that he hated what he had done by having been in the IRA.

The Strangford representative said the forthright exchange came in 2013 as the two men took an hour-long walk around the grounds of Stormont.

Mr Nesbitt was then leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

He said he quickly realised they were never going to agree about the past.

During his life, Mr McGuinness said he had been a member of the Provisional IRA until 1974.

He was described during the Saville Inquiry as being second in command of the Londonderry brigade of the PIRA at the time of Bloody Sunday in 1972.

In 2012, he shook hands with the Queen.

Mr McGuinness went on to rise through the ranks of Sinn Fein and served as deputy first minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly until January 2017 when he resigned in protest over the DUP’s handling of an energy scandal.

The move effectively collapsed the powersharing institutions, which remain dormant now.

Mr McGuinness died at the age of 66 in March 2017 after battling a rare heart condition.