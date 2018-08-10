New Met recruits joining at challenging time for force: Cressida Dick

The Met’s latest new recruits are ready to tackle crime on London’s streets at a “challenging” time for the force, the head of Scotland Yard said. A “significant” terrorist threat and gang crime are among some of the issues facing the new officers as they take up their new roles in Britain’s largest police service, said Cressida Dick. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Ms Dick inspected more than 70 new police constables at their passing out parade at the Met’s training academy in Hendon, in the north of the capital on Friday.

Ms Dick acknowledged the challenges Met officers would face Credit: John Stilwell/PA

London has been badly hit this year with a number of fatal stabbings and shootings. Ms Dick told the Press Association: “This is a challenging time but we’ve faced lots of other challenging times over the years. “It’s a challenging time, but I’ve just been speaking to these officers and they’re loving what they’re doing. It’s interesting, it’s fulfilling, it’s varied.” Asked if she was confident this latest batch are ready for those challenges ahead, she said: “I am. They’re great recruits. The standard of them is very good.” Violent crime has risen nationally in the past few years, and in London this year Met figures, as of the end of July, showed there had been 87 homicides, with the rise partly fuelled by street violence.

New Met Police officers brave pouring rain at their passing out parade Credit: John Stillwell/PA