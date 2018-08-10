One person dead and another injured after explosion at factory near Salisbury

One person has died and another is injured after an explosion at a factory near Salisbury.

The injured person has been taken to hospital and is in a critical condition, police said.

The emergency services were called to the Chemring Countermeasures factory on High Post Rd in Netton just after 5pm.

Ambulance, Wiltshire police and Dorset and Wiltshire fire service attended the scene.

It took six fire crews to extinguish the fire, police said.

Wiltshire police will lead the investigation into the incident.