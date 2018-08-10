Politicians back extension of medicinal cannabis law to Northern Ireland

Political parties have united around a campaign to see a proposed new law allowing the prescription of medicinal cannabis extended to Northern Ireland.

Billy Caldwell, 13, from Castlederg, Co Tyrone, who has severe epilepsy, has been battling with the authorities to be prescribed the medication.

His mother Charlotte says medicinal cannabis helps to control his seizures.

Specialist doctors in the UK will be able to legally prescribe cannabis-derived medicinal products by autumn, Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced earlier this year.

But as it is a devolved matter, it will require legislative change before it is enforced in Northern Ireland.

Devolved government has been in suspension since January 2017.

Mrs Caldwell and Billy are lobbying to ensure the law is extended to Northern Ireland.