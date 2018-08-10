Smart devices becoming more popular in British homes

Smart home devices such as artificial intelligence-powered speakers are becoming increasingly common in the UK, according to new research by YouGov.

The firm’s Smart Homes 2018 Report reveals that almost a quarter of Britons (23%) now own a least one smart device for the home, with just under one in 10 (8%) owning two or more.

Smart speakers, such as the Amazon Echo or Google Home, remain the most popular type of device – which also include connected lighting, security systems and thermostats.

Both are powered by AI assistants that can answer queries as well as control other internet-connected appliances around the home.

Such has been the success of Google and Amazon’s devices that Apple has since entered the market – launching the Siri-enabled HomePod earlier this year.