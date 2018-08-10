Two arrested as £1m cannabis haul seized

Two people have been arrested after police seized cannabis worth £1 million.

A woman, aged 37, and a 38-year-old man were detained in South Belfast on Thursday as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan, of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “Searches were carried out and cannabis with an approximate street value of £1 million recovered.”

The two suspects remain in police custody.