US judge halts deportation of mother and daughter

A federal judge has halted a deportation in progress and threatened to hold attorney general Jeff Sessions in contempt if the mother and daughter are not returned to the US. US District Judge Emmet G Sullivan, of Washington, learned in court that the two plaintiffs in a lawsuit before him were being removed from the United States and confirmed later that they were on a plane heading to Central America. He said any delay in bringing them back would be intolerable.

If they fail to comply, the judge said, Mr Sessions, Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and other senior Homeland Security officials would have to convince him not to hold them in contempt of court. The Department of Homeland Security was bringing the pair back to the United States on Thursday after the plane landed in El Salvador. The mother and daughter did not disembark in the Central American country. “This is pretty outrageous,” Judge Sullivan said in court, according to The Washington Post. “That someone seeking justice in US court is spirited away while her attorneys are arguing for justice for her?” “I’m not happy about this at all,” the judge said, according to the Post. “This is not acceptable.”

