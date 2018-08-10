Any Permitted? Route Direct? What those confusing words on your train ticket really mean

The rail industry is cracking down on ticket jargon which is confusing passengers.

Here are translations of some of the problematic phrases used:

– Any Permitted

This is intended to tell passengers their ticket can be used for travel via any permitted route and they should refer to the National Rail routeing guide to identify their options.

But it is being used on journeys with only one route valid, meaning it adds no information and can create confusion.

– Route Direct

This will be eradicated by next month after being used to mean a variety of things which had little meaning to customers.

For example, it was included on tickets from Gleneagles to Markinch despite passengers having to change trains.