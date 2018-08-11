Britons safe to use Roundup, maker insists after £226m cancer lawsuit loss

The maker of Roundup weedkiller has insisted British consumers are safe to use the product after a US jury backed a groundsman’s claim the pesticide contributed to his terminal cancer. Dewayne Johnson was awarded 289 million dollars (£226 million) by a state jury in the US, who found manufacturer Monsanto had failed to adequately warn of the risks of using Roundup, which contains the world’s most widely-used herbicide glyphosate. The groundsman’s lawyers said he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014, having used Roundup and a similar Monsanto product, Ranger Pro, in large quantities while working for a school authority. Monsanto vice president Scott Partridge said hundreds of studies showed the herbicide does not cause cancer and said the company would appeal the verdict to “vigorously defend this product”.

Roundup herbicide is on of Britain’s most popular weed killers Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

He told the Press Association: “Roundup has been safe for four decades and will continue to be safe. There is no credible scientific evidence that demonstrates otherwise. “It is completely and totally safe and the public should not be concerned about this verdict, it is one that we will work through the legal process to see if we can get the right result. The science is crystal clear.” Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said on Twitter that the verdict has “huge implications for the food chain”. Roundup is one of the country’s most popular weedkiller brands, while glyphosate herbicides are the most widely used herbicide in UK agriculture. Environmentalists say the weedkiller is linked to cancer, although the claim is strongly denied by manufacturers and the EU has approved the chemical for use. In 2016, a joint report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN said that, while there was “some evidence of a positive association between glyphosate exposure and risk of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma” in some studies, the only large study of high quality found “no evidence of an association at any exposure level”. It came after the France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is part of the WHO, said in 2015 that glyphosate was a “probable human carcinogen”.

In 2017 the European Union extended the licence for use of glyphosate for five years. The court heard Mr Johnson used the weedkiller in large amounts while working in the San Francisco Bay Area school district. When using the product in windy conditions it would come into contact with his face, while on one occasion he was left soaked in the weedkiller when a hose broke. On Friday, the jury in San Francisco found that Roundup was a “substantial factor” in Mr Johnson’s illness and that the company should have provided a label warning of the potential health hazard. Jurors also found that the potential risks of the product were known by the scientific community and Monsanto failed to “adequately warn” of the danger. Furthermore, the jury found Monsanto officials acted with “malice and oppression” in their selling of the product despite its risks being known.

Dewayne Johnson, surrounded by his lawyers, speaks to the media after the hearing Credit: AP Photo/Paul Elias