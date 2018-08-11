Deputy mayor demands answers over ‘chaotic’ Northern Rail cancellations

Cancellations to Northern Rail services for a third Sunday running have been described as “chaotic and unacceptable” in a letter to the rail operator from the deputy mayor of Greater Manchester.

Baroness Beverley Hughes has written to managing director of Northern David Brown after the company announced a third successive week of Sunday service cancellations.

On Friday, the operator said it expected 80 of the scheduled 1,500 train services on Sunday not to run.

It said ongoing engineering projects in Liverpool, Greater Manchester and Lancashire had caused “severe difficulties around the short-notice scheduling” of train crews.

In the letter, Baroness Hughes said: “As you are no doubt aware the Mayor has had to write to you, the Secretary of State for Transport and Transport for the North on a number of occasions over the past several months, and has also written to the Prime Minister, regarding what has been a chaotic and unacceptable situation.