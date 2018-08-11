Everything you need to know about the Perseid meteor shower

A spectacular display of celestial fireworks is promised this weekend as the Earth flies through a cloud of cometary dust. With a new moon providing an extra-dark backdrop to the spectacle, the shooting stars will be brighter than ever. Here is everything you need to know: What is the Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseid meteor shower is caused by debris falling from the tail of Comet Swift-Tuttle when it comes into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere. The comet orbits the Sun every 133 years. The meteors, mostly no bigger than a grain of sand, burn up as they hit the atmosphere at 58 kilometres (36 miles) per second to produce a shooting stream of light in the sky. Peak temperatures can reach anywhere from 1,648 to 5,537C (3,000 to 10,000 Fahrenheit) as they speed across the sky. The meteors are called Perseids because they seem to dart out of the constellation Perseus. How will you be able to watch it?

The peak time for Perseid watching will be Sunday night and before dawn on Monday, but the meteors may already be making an appearance. Dr Robert Massey, from the Royal Astronomical Society, said: “The shower will be visible all over the UK, as long as the skies are clear. “Unlike a lot of celestial events, meteor showers are easy to watch and no special equipment is needed, although a reclining chair and a blanket make viewing much more comfortable.” What can you expect?

