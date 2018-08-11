Seven Marks & Spencer stores to shut their doors for final time on Saturday in new phase of closures

Seven Marks & Spencer clothing stores will close their doors for the last time on Saturday as the high street chain pushes ahead with a radical transformation plan. The retailer announced in May that it plans to close 100 stores by 2022, putting hundreds of jobs at risk. As part of the business restructuring, M&S will also be looking to reduce its costs by £350 million by 2021. On Saturday, clothing stores in Northampton, Falkirk, Kettering, Newmarket, New Mersey Speke, Stockton and Walsall will trade for a final day. A Simply Food in Bayswater, London, will also close.

M&S reported 62.1% fall in pre-tax profit to £66.8 million in the year to March 31. Credit: PA Graphics

Three stores in Fleetwood, Newton Abbott and Darlington have already ceased trading as part of the phase of closures. Three more, in East Kilbride and Clacton and Holloway Road in London are expected to close at a later date. The latest round of closures comes after 21 stores were wound up by the chain. On Friday, Steve Rowe, M&S chief executive, said: “There are likely to be more redundancies.” However, he said 86% of the staff working in the stores closed so far had been relocated within the business. The firm’s chairman Archie Norman, said the size of the company’s store portfolio had become “a drag on our performance”. “For me the results in the next two years aren’t the most important thing. We are here to deliver a profitable, growing business in five years’ time,” Mr Norman said. “This is probably the biggest turnaround in UK retail.”

Marks & Spencer chief executive Steve Rowe Credit: M&S/PA