- ITV Report
In Pictures: The golden age of railways as UK marks anniversary of end of steam
The Great Central Railway heritage line in Loughborough is marking the 50th anniversary of British Rail’s last mainline, steam-hauled passenger service with an End of Steam gala.
The event will feature the 70013 Oliver Cromwell, which was used during the charter return trip from Liverpool to Carlisle via Manchester 50 years ago.
Here we take a look through the archives at images from the golden age of steam railways.