Man who stole plane and crashed near Seattle had aircraft clearance

The man who stole an empty Horizon Air plane from Sea-Tac International Airport before it crashed near Seattle was Richard Russell, a US official said on Saturday. Authorities said a 29-year-old man used a machine called a pushback tractor to first manoeuvre the aircraft so he could board and then take off Friday evening. He is presumed to have been killed about an hour later when the aircraft crashed into a small island southwest of Seattle.

The man could be heard on audio recordings telling air traffic controllers that he was “just a broken guy”. An air traffic controller called the man Rich, and tried to convince him to land the plane. Russell went by “Beebo” on social media, and on his Facebook page, which had limited public access. He said he was from Wasilla, Alaska, and lived in Sumner, Washington, and was married in 2012. In a humorous YouTube video he posted last year, he talked about his job and included videos and photos of his various travels. “I lift a lot of bags. Like a lot of bags. So many bags,” he said. The official who named him spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Officials had earlier said the man had been an employee of Horizon Air for three and a half years and had clearance to be among aircraft. He did not have a pilot’s licence, and they said it was unclear how he attained the skills to do loops in the aircraft before crashing into a small island in the Puget Sound. They said he man went through various background checks to get clearance to be in the secured area.

Federal investigators said the plane broke into many pieces when it crashed but they still anticipated they would be able to recover data recorders from the aircraft. Debra Eckrote, a regional chief with the National Transportation Safety Board, said the wings were off the plane and the fuselage was upside down. The plane was pursued by military aircraft before it crashed on tiny Ketron Island, southwest of Tacoma, Washington.

