Messaging scams still widespread, survey finds

A third of people who use text messaging have received a scam attempt in the last six months, leaving them at risk of losing money or data, a survey has found. Which? found that of the 34% who had received a scam message, 7% had lost personal data, money or both. After texts, Facebook Messenger was the most common platform for messaging scams, with 16% of users having received a fraudulent message in the last six months, followed by 10% of WhatsApp users.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The most common scam claimed to be from HM Revenue and Customs, and was received by 42% of those who received a fraudulent message in the last six months. This was followed by 34% receiving a message saying they had won a competition and 32% who were queried over an “injury claim”. Fraudulent PayPal messages were received by 29% of respondents. HMRC announced in January that it had cut the most convincing messages reaching phones by 90%, but Which? said the latest figures suggested there was “still work to do on this issue”. Messaging scams typically aim to trick people into clicking links or calling a number to disclose personal or financial information. Fraudsters also use “number spoofing” to make the recipient’s phone display the name of an organisation instead of a number, making the fraudulent text seem like an official message. Which? consumer rights editor Adam French said: “We found frightening numbers of people are receiving scam messages, leaving them vulnerable to the loss of their hard-earned cash and also sensitive personal information.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.