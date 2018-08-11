Nine dead after rescue helicopter crashes in Japan

All nine people on board a Japanese search and rescue helicopter that crashed into the central mountains have been confirmed dead.

The Bell 412EP helicopter carrying seven local rescue workers from the Gunma prefecture and two from a flight service company lost contact about an hour after take-off on Friday and crashed.

Prefectural officials said the last person on board was retrieved on Saturday and pronounced dead.

The helicopter was on a two-hour flight to monitor the opening of a mountain trail.