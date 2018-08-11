Police to screen CCTV of murdered schoolgirl’s movements to football fans

CCTV footage of the last-known movements of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh will be screened to thousands of Saints football fans in the latest appeal by police investigating her death. The body of the 13-year-old was discovered in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre at 7.45am on July 26. She had been stabbed to death. She was last seen leaving her home in Mansel Road East the previous morning. Police will be handing out leaflets to fans arriving at Southampton Football Club’s match against Burnley at the city’s St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday, as well as the footage being shown on the big screens.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton, of Hampshire police, said: “More than 200 members of the public have been in touch with information so far, but we know there’s more to be done. “The public’s support has been fantastic and we’re also grateful to Southampton FC for their help. “However, someone out there knows something about Lucy’s final movements. “Some Saints fans may have come back from holiday in time for the Burnley game and missed our appeals. “It’s vital that they think back to Wednesday the 25th, when Lucy disappeared.”

Lucy McHugh outside Tesco Express, on the corner of Coxford Rd & Lordswood Rd at 9.30am on July 25 Credit: Hampshire Constabulary/PA