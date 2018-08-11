Police watchdog launches investigation into fatal crash

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has launched an investigation after officers tried to stop the vehicle before it crashed into fencing at Fairview Park, at the junction of Clontarf Road and Malahide Road.

A woman and child who were also travelling in the 4×4 vehicle were injured in the crash on Friday morning.

A crash in Dublin which claimed the life of 26-year-old man is being investigated by the Garda watchdog.

It is understood the man, the woman who is aged in her 40s and the 13-year-old boy are from Northern Ireland.

In a statement, GSOC said: “GSOC received a referral from the Garda following a road traffic incident at the junction of the Malahide Road and Fairview junction early Friday.

“The matter was referred by the Garda Siochana to GSOC under section 102 of the Garda Siochana Act 2005 because the vehicle involved had come to the attention of gardaí shortly before it crashed.

“GSOC has deployed a team of investigators to examine the circumstances of the referral.”

The man’s body was taken to Dublin City Morgue while the woman, who was seriously injured, was taken to the Mater Hospital, where her condition is described as critical.

A boy was taken to Temple Street Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.