Sunday:

Most areas will be cloudy and humid with outbreaks of rain, this locally heavy and possibly thundery in the south. It may turn brighter with showers in the west later.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday will be showery. However, skies should brighten from the west. Thereafter, Scotland and Northern Ireland will have some wet and windy weather. Drier elsewhere with some warm sunshine.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: