60% of Scots back devolution of Network Rail, poll finds

The majority of the public support the devolution of Network Rail in Scotland, according to new research.

A survey carried out as part of a wider report on rail north of the border found 60% of Scots believe decisions on Scotland’s railways should be taken by organisations overseen by the Scottish Government.

Only 30% believe decisions should be taken by organisations overseen by both the Scottish and UK governments, as happens now.

At present, Network Rail, which is responsible for maintaining rail infrastructure, is funded by Transport Scotland but is ultimately accountable to Westminster rather than Holyrood.

The Scottish Government has been pressing for its full devolution, arguing the move would help to improve performance on the railways.