600 take plunge in unusual St Petersburg swim

More than 600 swimmers from 13 countries have stroked their way through one of Russia’s most scenic and historic settings, circling the St Petersburg island that holds the Peter and Paul Fortress.

The 2.3-kilometre (1.42-mile) circuit – which some swam twice – took them around the famous site noted for the needle-thin golden church spire that rises 122 metres (402ft) high.

The cathedral is where most Russian tsars since Peter the Great are buried.