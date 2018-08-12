A changeable week

Monday:

The risk of heavy, thundery showers continues across eastern England. Often rather cloudy with occasional rain across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Drier elsewhere, and brightest in the southwest.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Mostly dry, warm and humid across central and southeastern parts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Remaining unsettled in the northwest, with cooler, showery conditions extending southeast across all areas on Thursday.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: