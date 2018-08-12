Boris Johnson dodges burka row in latest newspaper column

Boris Johnson has sought to move on from the furious row about his comments on the burka by devoting his latest Daily Telegraph column to proposals to encourage house building. The former foreign secretary called for cuts to “absurdly high” stamp duty and warned of an “oligopoly” of construction companies reducing the supply of new homes by “land-banking”. Mr Johnson has yet to respond to allegations of Islamophobia resulting from an article a week ago in which he compared Muslim women in face-covering veils to letter-boxes and bank robbers, or to demands for an apology from Theresa May and Conservative chairman Brandon Lewis. He refused to comment to reporters at his Oxfordshire home after his return from a holiday in Italy, instead emerging from the house to offer them cups of tea.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Muslim Council of Britain is expected to tell Theresa May on Monday that the investigation launched by the Conservative Party into Mr Johnson must not be a “whitewash”. In a letter, obtained by The Guardian, the MCB said: “We are hopeful that the party will not allow any whitewashing of this specific inquiry currently in process. “No-one should be allowed to victimise minorities with impunity.” The Tell Mama project, which monitors anti-Muslim violence, has reported an increase in incidents of abuse aimed at women wearing the niqab or hijab over the past week. Mr Johnson was accused of “casual courting of fascism” by a former David Cameron aide, Lord Cooper. But Brexit-backing MP Jacob Rees-Mogg denounced the investigation launched into Mr Johnson’s remarks as a “show trial”. And a ComRes poll for the Sunday Express found that 53% of voters believe Mr Johnson should not be disciplined for his comments, against 40% who think he should.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.