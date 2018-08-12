Council leader orders removal of barriers blocking Edinburgh Castle views

The leader of Edinburgh City Council has ordered the removal of controversial hoardings blocking views to Edinburgh Castle.

Adam McVey said he has told officers to take the high black screens around Princes Street Gardens down as soon as possible.

He tweeted: “This is public space and these are public views.

“Ticketed events cannot put up barriers which are to the detriment of the city.”

Mr McVey said he had asked for a guarantee they will not be erected for any future events in the city centre park.