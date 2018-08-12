Crews make progress battling Southern California wildfire

Firefighters have made significant progress trying to control a wildfire that threatened homes and has been raging for days south of Los Angeles, officials said. Aircraft have been making flight after flight, dumping water and retardant to protect Lake Elsinore and other foothill communities as the fire sweeps through the Cleveland National Forest. The Holy Fire — named after Holy Jim Canyon, where it began on Monday — grew to nearly 33 square miles by Saturday morning. But firefighters also made progress, with containment rising from 10 to 29%.

High temperatures and dry grass and brush have made it difficult for firefighters to get a handle on the blaze. Some hillsides were being allowed to burn under the watchful eyes of firefighters as a way to reduce fuel and make it harder for flames to jump roads into communities if winds pick up again. Although the fire burned a dozen forest cabins early on, only one home was lost on Thursday as fire crews managed to fend off flames that stalked downhill and came right up to yards. On Saturday, officials allowed some residents to return to their homes in Lake Elsinore, but others still remained under evacuation orders. The man accused of deliberately starting the fire appeared in court on Friday, but his arraignment was postponed.

