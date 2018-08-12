Dublin priest stands aside amid investigation into historical allegations

The allegations relate to several decades ago and is not connected to the parish where he currently serves.

A priest in Dublin has stood aside while an investigation into historical allegations takes place, a spokeswoman for the Diocese of Dublin has said.

In a statement, the Diocese of Dublin said: “In line with Church Policy on Safeguarding Children, a parish priest of Dublin has voluntarily stood aside from his position because of concerns brought

to the Diocese and reported to the Gardai.

“The information received relates to several decades ago and is not connected to the parish.

“Standing aside does not imply the truth or falsehood of what is being investigated.

“It allows an appropriate investigation by relevant Church and State authorities to take place.

“Anyone who, at any time, may have concerns or information regarding the safety of children should contact the Child Safeguarding and Protection Service of the Diocese on 01 8360314.

“As the matter remains the subject of investigation by State and Church authorities, the Archdiocese will not be confirming the identity of the priest or the parish where he served.”