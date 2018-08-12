Elderly man dies in house fire

An elderly man has died in a house fire in Co Kilkenny.

Gardai have launched an investigation in to the fatal fire at the house in Knocktopher, outside Thomastown, on Sunday.

The man, in his 70s, was found dead at the property after the fire was discovered at around 7pm.

No-one else was injured in the incident.

His body remains at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination.

The office of the state pathologist has also been contacted.

Anyone who may have been passing the area around the time of the fire is asked to contact Gardai at Thomastown on 056 7754150.