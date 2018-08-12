Gardai investigation under way after woman found dead in Drogheda

Police in Ireland are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Co Louth.

The woman, who is aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead in a house in Drogheda shortly after 5am on Sunday.

Emergency services and Gardai were called to the house in the Aston Village area of the town where the woman was discovered.

Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardai are investigating the cause of death – which remains unclear – and the course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.