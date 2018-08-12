Glasgow 2018 comes to a close

Fans took to the streets for the final day of the European Championships in Glasgow.

Glasgow 2018 is the biggest sporting event the city has hosted since the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Glasgow staged six sports – aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, golf, rowing and triathlon – while Berlin hosted the athletics.

The big draw on Sunday for Glasgow 2018, after 11 days of competition, was the men’s cycling road race.

Heavy rain led to several crashes as cyclists sped around city streets lined with spectators, with Italy’s Matteo Trentin taking gold.