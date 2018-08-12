Here comes the tide! But smiling bride refuses to be put off as she wades her way down the aisle

Many couples worry about rain on their wedding day - but few have to contend with a monsoon washout of the venue itself.

Yet this bride and groom faced an entirely flooded church after a tropical storm swept through the Philippines.

But they refused to let their spirits dampen and went ahead regardless.

A wedding-goer captured the smiling bride and her parents wading down the aisle in murky water before joining the barefoot groom in a watery trip to the altar.

The flash floods in the hard-hit central Bulacan province had forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

But the crowning of love inside the church could not be denied, with no doubt few dry eyes among the congregation.