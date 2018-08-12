Mainly cloudy with occasional outbreaks of rain

Northern Scotland will see a largely fine and dry day, with the best of the sunshine across Shetland.

Elsewhere, there will be a lot of cloud with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain.

Many western areas should see somewhat brighter conditions develop this afternoon, but with a risk of slow-moving heavy, thundery showers developing, especially across parts of Wales and western England.

Generally feeling humid, and also warm in any brightness.

Top temperature 23 Celsius (73F).