- ITV Report
-
Mainly cloudy with occasional outbreaks of rain
Northern Scotland will see a largely fine and dry day, with the best of the sunshine across Shetland.
Elsewhere, there will be a lot of cloud with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain.
Many western areas should see somewhat brighter conditions develop this afternoon, but with a risk of slow-moving heavy, thundery showers developing, especially across parts of Wales and western England.
Generally feeling humid, and also warm in any brightness.
Top temperature 23 Celsius (73F).