Omagh bomb families told 20 years felt like 100

Twenty years later families bereaved by the bombing gathered for a ceremony redolent of history and full of memory.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Omagh Council chief executive at the time, John McKinney, said: “I am sure for you, 20 years is more like 100 years.”

The blast which ripped the heart out of this market town community happened just months after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which largely ended decades of conflict – but not entirely.

The single worst atrocity of the conflict was still to come, 29 killed by a massive car bomb which exploded in the busy main shopping street of the Co Tyrone town with inadequate warning.

Police had begun to evacuate the area, but were inadvertently shepherding people towards the site of the explosion, after the dissident republican bombers gave the wrong location.

Eyewitnesses at the time have recalled eerie quiet in the immediate aftermath and there was silence again 20 years later as Omagh gathered in mourning which has never really ended, justice never served, and the killers never caught.

Among those present was Justin Hughes, a dapper man, wearing a smart grey suit.