Omagh bomb: List of victims

Here is a list of the 29 people who died in the Omagh bombing:

:: James Barker, 12, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Originally from Surrey, England.

:: Fernando Blasco Baselga, 12, from Madrid, Spain.

:: Geraldine Breslin, 43, Omagh.

:: Deborah-Ann Cartwright, 20, Omagh.

:: Gareth Conway, 18, Carrickmore, Co Tyrone.

:: Breda Devine, 20 months, Donemana, Co Tyrone.

:: Oran Doherty, 8, Buncrana, Co Donegal.

:: Aiden Gallagher, 21, Omagh.

:: Esther Gibson, 36, Beragh, Co Tyrone.

:: Mary Grimes, 65, Beragh, Co Tyrone.

:: Olive Hawkes, 60, Omagh.

:: Julia Hughes, 21, Omagh.

:: Brenda Logue, 17, Omagh.

:: Ann McCombe, 45, Omagh.

:: Brian McCrory, 54, Omagh.

:: Samantha McFarland, 17, Omagh.

:: Sean McGrath, 61, Omagh.

:: Sean McLoughlin, 12, Buncrana, Co Donegal.

:: Jolene Marlow, 17, Omagh.

:: Avril Monaghan, 30, Augher, Co Tyrone (who was pregnant with twins).

:: Maura Monaghan, 18 months, Augher, Co Tyrone.

:: Alan Radford, 16, Omagh, Co Tyrone.

:: Rocio Abad Ramos, 23, Madrid, Spain.

:: Elizabeth Rush, 57, Omagh.

:: Veda Short, 46, Omagh.

:: Philomena Skelton, 39, Drumquin, Co Tyrone.

:: Fred White, 60, Omagh.

:: Bryan White, 27, Omagh.

:: Lorraine Wilson, 15, Omagh.