Omagh victims faced uphill battle for justice

It has been a long 20 years for the Omagh families seeking justice for the killing of 29 of their loved ones.

– Was it a complicated police investigation?

A massive cross-border manhunt was launched in the days after the 1998 Real IRA bombing.

The Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) immediately established an Omagh Bomb Investigation Team. Then-chief constable Sir Ronnie Flanagan gave a strong commitment to see that “no stone would be left unturned until we bring these people to justice”.

Nobody has been convicted of murder.

– Could police have done more?

On August 4 1998, 11 days before the bombing, the RUC received an anonymous telephone call warning that there would be an “unspecified” terrorist attack on police in Omagh on August 15 1998.

The force’s Special Branch, which handled intelligence from agents, took only limited action on the information and a threat warning was not sent to the sub-divisional commander in Omagh, an independent police ombudsman investigation found.

An RUC review concluded in 2000 that the information should have been passed to the commander.

– Was that the only prior indication?

Three days before the bombing, the RUC received information from a “reliable” informant known as Kevin Fulton which indicated terrorists in the Republic were about to “move something North over the next few days”, the ombudsman said.

The watchdog identified 360 intelligence documents within Special Branch which may have been of varying degrees of relevance to the investigation. Some 78% of these documents had not been passed to the bomb investigation team.