Pensioners among those arrested after man’s body found in Rochdale flat

Six people, including two pensioners, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found in a flat.

Paramedics alerted Greater Manchester Police after being called to a report of an unresponsive man at a property on Palatine Street in Rochdale at about 10.30pm on Saturday.

When officers arrived they discovered the body of a man in his 50s inside the property.

A murder investigation was launched and two men, aged 49 and 43, and a 44-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Sunday a 70-year-old man and two women, aged 69 and 47, were also arrested on suspicion of murder.

All six remain in police custody.