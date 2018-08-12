Police chief vows to do ‘all that we can’ to bring justice over Omagh bombing

Northern Ireland’s top police officer has vowed to do all he can to bring those responsible for the Omagh bombing to justice. Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland George Hamilton warned that as time goes by, the chances of securing a criminal justice outcome “reduces”. He was speaking as relatives of those killed in the Real IRA bomb gathered to remember their loved ones 20 years on. An inter-denominational service took place at the Memorial Garden in the Co Tyrone town on Sunday.

Family and relatives gather at the inter-denominational service at the Memorial Garden in Omagh Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

No-one has ever been convicted of the murders of the 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins. Speaking after the event, Mr Hamilton said: “We will do all that we can within the law to gather evidence that brings those responsible for this horrible atrocity to justice. “If there are evidential opportunities, we will grasp them with both hands. “If there’s new science or technology that allow us to exploit and harvest more evidence from the exhibits that we already collected, of course we will do all of that. We will not be found wanting. “It is also fair to say that as time goes by, the chances of a criminal justice outcome reduce. “It’s important to come and stand with this community, given the grief and trauma they have suffered over the past 20 years. “There have been many dark days for them, there has been much frustration around the lack of criminal justice outcomes, I understand that. “If we have opportunities, we will take them.” Donna Marie McGillion, 42, from Omagh, who was left seriously injured in the attack, described the memorial as an “emotional day”. Mrs McGillion suffered 65% third degree burns and was left in a coma for almost seven weeks after the blast.

Garry and Donna Marie McGillion with their daughter Cara Credit: Liam McBurney/PA