Proposals to boost teaching profession unveiled by Lib Dems

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have unveiled a plan to boost the teaching profession ahead of the party’s autumn conference.

The proposals to be discussed in Dunfermline, Fife, on September 8 include a call for a new premium to attract teachers to schools in disadvantaged areas and retention bonuses for those who commit to posts in hard-to-fill areas.

The party wants one-year probationer contracts to be extended by an optional two years to help encourage graduates to take up posts in areas such as the Highlands and the north-east.

A guaranteed minimum level of support staff in every school and a pay rise for teachers are among the additional proposals.