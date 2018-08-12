Relatives of Omagh victims attend service to mark 20th anniversary of bombing

Relatives of those killed in the Omagh bombing are set to gather to remember their loved ones 20 years on.

An inter-denominational service will take place at the memorial garden in the Co Tyrone town at 3pm on Sunday.

Bereaved families expressed disappointment last week after Northern Ireland Secretary of State Karen Bradley and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar turned down invitations to the event.

The UK government will be represented by a senior Northern Ireland Office official, while Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys will attend on behalf of the Republic of Ireland.

A car bomb ripped through Omagh on August 15 1998 killing 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins, and leaving more than 200 others injured.

The victims came from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, England and Spain.