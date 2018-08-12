Ten people in hospital after shots fired in Manchester

Ten people are in hospital after a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester, police say.

Armed officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to Claremont Road at 2.30am on Sunday and discovered several people had been hurt.

The nature of the injuries is not yet clear, but they reportedly range from minor to major and most do not appear to be life-threatening, the force said.

Footage reportedly showing the aftermath of the incident was posted on social media.

The video appears to show a panicked group of people being helped by police.

As a voice cries out, shouts of “move” can be heard, while another voice asks “can you hear me”.