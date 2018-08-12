The 'inconvenience' store that's hoping to be the solution to the world's food waste problem

Food waste is a global problem, but one not-for-profit grocery store is doing its bit to prevent produce from going to landfill.

The Inconvenience Store, in Melbourne, Australia is hoping to help people rethink their wastage and give the hard up healthy produce by providing donated food from nearby fresh food markets.

Customers can pay as much - or as little - as they want, with nothing past its use-by date ever sold.

The scheme is so popular that even major supermarkets like Aldi are beginning to get involved.