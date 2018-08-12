Tourist and fisherman killed in Kenya hippo attacks

A Chinese tourist died after he was attacked by a hippo when he was taking pictures on the shore of Lake Naivasha in the Rift Valley, just hours after a hippo killed a local fisherman in the same area, Kenya’s wildlife authority said.

A second Chinese tourist was injured in the incident on Saturday night and received treatment in the local hospital in Naivasha, 91 kilometres (56 miles) south east of Nairobi, the Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement.

In the same area, a fisherman was attacked by another hippo a few kilometres from the scene of the first incident where the Chinese died, a police official said.