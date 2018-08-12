Unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain

Today:

Cloud and outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy and thundery, affecting many parts, but staying dry across northern Scotland. Becoming somewhat brighter across parts of the west, but with some slow-moving, heavy and thundery showers perhaps developing. Feeling humid.

Tonight:

Further rain across parts of Scotland, and eastern England. Showers for many other areas, with some slow-moving downpours becoming focussed across central and eastern England.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: