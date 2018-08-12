The human foster parents saving Kenya's animal orphans on World Elephant Day

In Kenya a group volunteers spend 24-hours a day looking after orphaned baby African elephants in a battle to ensure the species' survival.

The number of African elephants has shrunk from about 5 million a century ago to about 400,000 today, which is why members of the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust dedicate their lives to acting as human foster parents for the animals.

Illicit demand for elephant ivory has led to devastating losses for the population of African elephants and forest elephants, the population of which declined by an estimated 62 percent between 2002 and 2011.

World Elephant day is a day to celebrate the world's largest land mammal, however, with the population plummeting, it could soon be a day to remember they once existed.

Despite demand for ivory, members of the trust believe the battle to save Africa's elephants is gaining some momentum.

Kirsty Smith, project administrator at the DSWT, says that while "the situation, and especially in Kenya, is good in terms of poaching", we have to remember that "elephants are still in trouble and we stand to lose over half the population of the elephants left in the next 10 years."

She added: "World elephant day is all about elephants.It is a chance for us to celebrate elephants and remember them. It is a chance to share them on social media and talk about elephants all over the world."