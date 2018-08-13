- ITV Report
-
Actress Ruby Rose deletes Twitter account after facing backlash over Batwoman casting
Actress Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter account after facing a backlash over her casting as DC Comics' gay Batwoman.
Warner Brothers Studios confirmed last week Rose, 32, would take on the role of Kate Kane - the first gay superhero to lead a TV series.
Rose is widely known for playing Stella Carlin in Netflix's Orange Is The New Black.
But the casting decision has drawn criticism from many people who suggested Rose was not right for the role.
In the wake of criticism the Australian actress deleted her Twitter account.
Commenting on what the role means to her, Rose said on Instagram: "This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on TV and felt alone and different."
Before deleting her account, Rose dismissed the criticism as the "most ridiculous thing."
"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be Batwoman' come from," she wrote in a series of tweets cited by media outlets.
"I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she's too gay'."
DC Comics welcomed Ruby Rose to the role, saying: "Ruby Rose - ready to bring Batwoman to life?"
Rose also wrote: "When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable... When we tear each other down, it's much more hurtful than from any group. But hey, love a challenge."
Last week Rose appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in an emotional state over her casting as Batwoman.
She said: "Growing up, I never saw somebody on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero."
The series for The CW Network, will see Rose play Batwoman and alter ego Kate Kane is expected to air late 2019/early 2020.
Batwoman is set to make her debut in December in a crossover episode with other characters from the DC Comics Universe including Arrow, Supergirl and The Flash.