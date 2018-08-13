Actress Ruby Rose deletes Twitter account after facing backlash over Batwoman casting

Actress Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter account after facing a backlash over her casting as DC Comics' gay Batwoman.

Warner Brothers Studios confirmed last week Rose, 32, would take on the role of Kate Kane - the first gay superhero to lead a TV series.

Rose is widely known for playing Stella Carlin in Netflix's Orange Is The New Black.

But the casting decision has drawn criticism from many people who suggested Rose was not right for the role.

In the wake of criticism the Australian actress deleted her Twitter account.