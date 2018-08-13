Afghan forces battle Taliban for key city for fourth day

Najib Danish, Interior Ministry’s spokesman, says reinforcements have been sent to Ghazni and were trying to clear it of the Taliban.

Afghan security forces are battling the Taliban in a key provincial capital for the fourth straight day after insurgents launched a massive assault on the eastern city last week.

The assault on Ghazni, the capital of Ghazni province, was a major show of force by the Taliban, who had infiltrated deep into the city and attacked from several directions.

The United States has sent military advisers to aid Afghan forces in Ghazni.

Col Fared Mashal, the province’s police chief, says the majority of the insurgents fighting in Ghazni are foreigners, including Pakistanis and Chechens.

Col Mashal says hundreds of Taliban have been killed so far in Ghazni.