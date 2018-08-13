Black cab rapist John Worboys reportedly questioned over more allegations

Scotland Yard said the allegations, which arose after an investigation was launched in January this year, include sexual assault and administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The BBC reported that the man questioned was the notorious sex attacker.

The Met said they would not confirm the person’s identity other than to say they had interviewed a 61-year-old man under caution last month in Yorkshire.

Black cab rapist John Worboys has reportedly been questioned by police over allegations of non-recent sexual assault.

The alleged offences are said to have been committed between 1997 and 2007.

In a statement the force said: “An investigation was launched in January 2018 after a number of women contacted police with information.

“Since then, officers have assessed all the information provided and established there are a number of allegations that required investigation. Police also sought early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.”

Worboys was jailed indefinitely in 2009 with a minimum term of eight years after being found guilty of 19 offences, including rape, sexual assault and drugging, committed against 12 victims.

Police believe he committed crimes against 105 women between 2002 and 2008, when he was caught.

A decision earlier this year to release him was overturned by three High Court judges who said the Parole Board must make a “fresh determination” in his case following a challenge by victims.