Blood test ‘could help detect kidney cancer early’

A marker in the blood could help detect kidney cancer early, scientists have said.

Measuring levels of protein molecule KIM-1 may indicate whether someone is more likely to develop the disease over the next five years, according to research published in journal Clinical Cancer Research.

The international team of scientists said the biomarker is a “promising candidate” to assist with the early detection of renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer.

The researchers, supported by organisations including Cancer Research UK, examined the blood of 190 people who went on to develop kidney cancer and 190 people who did not.

The greater the concentration of KIM-1, the higher the person’s risk of developing the disease, they found.

People with the lowest level of KIM-1 had a 0.2% predicted risk of kidney cancer over five years, compared with a risk of up to 1.4% among those with the highest levels.

The research also found that among people with kidney cancer, those with the highest levels of the protein in their blood were less likely to survive.