Builder appears in court charged over damage to new houses

A builder accused of using a digger to cause up to £4 million of damage to a row of newly-built retirement homes has appeared in court. Daniel Neagu, 30, was charged with criminal damage after five McCarthy and Stone homes worth approximately £800,000 each were wrecked in Buntingford, Hertfordshire. Neagu, who had performed work for the firm, did not enter a plea during the hearing at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court where he appeared via videolink from police cells on Monday.

Sitting on an estate still under construction, the homes in Ermine Street had external walls torn out, leaving debris littering their gardens. A turquoise digger stood beside the devastation. McCarthy and Stone said owners were due to move into the unoccupied bungalows within weeks. Hertfordshire Constabulary said officers arrested a man at the scene after being called at about 5.40pm on Saturday. The Romanian national living in Athelstone Road, Harrow, north-west London, was not employed directly by McCarthy and Stone and was instead working for subcontractor Fenton, the McCarthy and Stone spokeswoman said.

Damaged houses in Ermine Street in Buntingford Credit: East Herts Police/PA