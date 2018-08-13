Calls for public funding of Feile to be reviewed over pro-IRA chanting

There have been calls for the funding of the West Belfast Festival to be reviewed after footage emerged of pro-IRA chanting at one of its final events. The controversy centres around a Wolfe Tones concert at the Falls Park on Sunday evening. Some politicians have expressed anger over some of the band’s lyrics and pro-IRA chants from the crowd during the gig. They have also expressed concern over the waving of Irish flags daubed with IRA slogans. The West Belfast Festival, Feile an Phobail, receives funding from Belfast City Council as well as the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Tourism NI.

It includes 350 individual events, including debates, art exhibitions and concerts. Olly Murs was among the headline acts to perform at the festival. Organisers say the festival attracts visitors from across the community. Alliance leader Naomi Long expressed concern about the scenes at the Wolfe Tones concert. “Glorifying terrorism is both wrong and dangerous,” she said. “Such a shame to end an otherwise inclusive fortnight of events on such a bitter, divisive and sectarian note.”

