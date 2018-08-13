Cannabis haul found in raid on house in County Kerry

Gardai seized almost 200,000 euro worth of cannabis from a grow house in Co Kerry on Sunday.

An estimated 112,000 euro worth of suspected cannabis plants and 80,000 euro worth of suspected cannabis herb were found in the property in Glenbeigh after a search.

Gardai from the Killarney District carried out the search around 8pm and discovered the sophisticated grow house in operation.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.